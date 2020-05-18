Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 8,941 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,001,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,326. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average is $118.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

