Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.15. 727,247 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

