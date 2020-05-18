Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 14,340 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. 2,337,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,098. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.