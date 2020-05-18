Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 18,338 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,739 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

