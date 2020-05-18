Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 18,780 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,266,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,424,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,961 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,387,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,168,000 after purchasing an additional 563,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,613,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.94. 2,334,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

