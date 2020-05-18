Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1,589.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,907.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLQL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.04. 55,265 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.