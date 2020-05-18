Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,856,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,250,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,600,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $7.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,256. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.12.

