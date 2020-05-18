Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 15,101 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.76. 11,751,888 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.