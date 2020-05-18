Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 18,323 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.73. 1,318,763 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.