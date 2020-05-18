Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,420. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.