Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 76,676 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 534,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,565,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,846,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of -76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.