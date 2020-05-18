Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

