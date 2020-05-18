Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,992,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 407,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,167. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

