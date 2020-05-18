Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. 1,494,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.