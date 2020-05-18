Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.