Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.70. 2,285,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,076. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.