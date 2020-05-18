Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.14 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after buying an additional 646,429 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded up $2.85 on Monday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 727,254 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73.

