Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

IDLV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

