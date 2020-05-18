Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 6.05% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.45. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

