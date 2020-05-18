Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.59 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,148 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.