Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,379,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,501,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,766 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 616,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,064,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,128. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.