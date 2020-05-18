Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.