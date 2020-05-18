Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 414,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 243,973 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 355,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. 1,315,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,214. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

