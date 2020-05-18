Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,304 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.45% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

