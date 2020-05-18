Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,599,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,431,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

