Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,857 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.08% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 879,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 255,130 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,267,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period.

WDIV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. 81,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

