Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.26. 1,013,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,478. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

