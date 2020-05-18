Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 373.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 99,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.21. 15,300,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,884,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

