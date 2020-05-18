Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chegg comprises 3.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chegg worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

CHGG stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,422,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,091. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -562.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $581,489.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 242,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,362,923.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,977,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,427 shares of company stock worth $20,310,336 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

