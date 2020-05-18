China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, an increase of 345.2% from the April 30th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 719,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,343. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

