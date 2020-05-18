Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $850.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $840.57.

NYSE:CMG traded up $27.08 on Thursday, hitting $998.83. The stock had a trading volume of 536,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,552. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $974.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $792.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,457 shares of company stock valued at $323,342,210 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.1% in the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 139,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 245,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

