Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) in a research note published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$11.97. 272,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.62. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

