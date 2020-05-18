Chromadex (CDXC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chromadex (NASDAQ: CDXC):

5/15/2020 – Chromadex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2020 – Chromadex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

5/13/2020 – Chromadex is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Chromadex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

5/12/2020 – Chromadex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Chromadex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – Chromadex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – Chromadex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CDXC stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,759. The company has a market capitalization of $281.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Chromadex Corp has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 125.57% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

