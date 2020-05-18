CIBC Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$49.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$57.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.50.

Shares of CCL.B stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.68. 278,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$34.57 and a 12-month high of C$68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

