Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

