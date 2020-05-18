Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $51.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

