Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

