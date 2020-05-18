Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $46.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 30,573,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

