Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 153,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 118,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.