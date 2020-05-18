Citigroup Raises Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $24.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

BXMT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. 788,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

