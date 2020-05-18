ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CTR opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

