Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 76,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBLI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 178,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,646. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 139.92% and a negative net margin of 237.81%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.