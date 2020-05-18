CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 94.3% in May

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of CLPS worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLPS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. CLPS has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $8.86.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

