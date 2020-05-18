Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

