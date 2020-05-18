Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
