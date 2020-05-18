Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. 5,015,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,084. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

