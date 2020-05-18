Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.
CMCSA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. 31,571,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 148.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
