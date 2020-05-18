Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

CMCSA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. 31,571,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 148.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

