Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $8.00 at SunTrust Banks

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

CRK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. 180,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,400. The company has a market cap of $885.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

