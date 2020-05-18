Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 13,625,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

