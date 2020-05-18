Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.89. 13,605,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

