Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned about 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

